NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 5 (UPI) — LeBron James appears to have his sharpshooter.

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal that sends Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the Vertical.

Korver, 35, has led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage three times during his 14-year NBA career.

He played the first five seasons of his career for the Philadelphia 76ers, before joining the Utah Jazz in 2007. Korver played for the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2011, before joining the Hawks in 2012. He was an NBA All-Star in 2014.

Korver is averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season. He is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. He is also shooting 88 percent from the free throw line. The Cavaliers are currently shooting 39 percent as a team from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers will send a first-round draft pick to Atlanta, according to multiple sources. Mike Dunleavy Jr. will likely move on to a third team through the deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland battles the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Barclays Center. The Hawks face the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday at the Smoothie King Center.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Korver was with the Hawks before Thursday’s contest before being pulled into a side room by coach Mike Budenholzer. He sat in uniform on the Hawks’ bench during the game, but is being held out.

Korver is due $5.2 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He should fill in nicely for J.R. Smith, who had thumb surgery in December and was expected to miss at least three months.