Arsenal have completed the signing of 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town.

Arsenal confirmed the deal on Tuesday:

A club statement read:

We have signed young left-back Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town in the Northern League Premier Division. 

The 20-year-old, who impressed on a recent trial, will join up with Steve Gatting and our under-23s squad.

Cohen has come through non-league football and played with Market Drayton last season.

We’d like to welcome Cohen to the club.

The transfer represents a remarkable step up for the youngster, who was playing in the seventh tier of the Football League with his former club.

According to Mattias Karen of ESPN FC, the deal to sign the player is worth around £40,000, and he is expected to initially be part of the club’s under-23 squad. It’s added that Bramall impressed Arsenal staff after a trial he had in December.

The Gunners have decent left-back options in Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs, although according to Karen, Bramall could be viewed as a replacement for the latter long-term, with the 27-year-old’s future unclear at the Emirates Stadium.

While Bramall is not a household name, he shot to prominence in September after a clip emerged of this excellent rabona assist:

