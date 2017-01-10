Arsenal have completed the signing of 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town.

Arsenal confirmed the deal on Tuesday:

That’s right, it’s official Welcome to Arsenal, @cbramall96 🔴https://t.co/JOdkLrSh6s — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 10, 2017

A club statement read:

We have signed young left-back Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town in the Northern League Premier Division. The 20-year-old, who impressed on a recent trial, will join up with Steve Gatting and our under-23s squad. Cohen has come through non-league football and played with Market Drayton last season. We’d like to welcome Cohen to the club.

The transfer represents a remarkable step up for the youngster, who was playing in the seventh tier of the Football League with his former club.



According to Mattias Karen of ESPN FC, the deal to sign the player is worth around £40,000, and he is expected to initially be part of the club’s under-23 squad. It’s added that Bramall impressed Arsenal staff after a trial he had in December.

The Gunners have decent left-back options in Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs, although according to Karen, Bramall could be viewed as a replacement for the latter long-term, with the 27-year-old’s future unclear at the Emirates Stadium.

While Bramall is not a household name, he shot to prominence in September after a clip emerged of this excellent rabona assist:

The 20-year-old’s talents have not been limited to football, either, with Charles Watts of football.london noting that the left-back fancied his chances of becoming a professional athlete before deciding to focus fully on football in the summer of 2016:

He was a successful runner for Crewe and Nantwich AC during his youth and spent the majority of his time concentrating on trying to forge a career on the track. During that time he continued to play football, but for local clubs such as Kidsgrove Athletic. Alsager Town and Nantwich Town, Newcastle Town Market Drayton.



Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Wenger will be hoping Bramall can make rapid progress.

Watts added that both Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday had also been keen to sign Bramall after impressing during trials.

Due to his track background, it’s no surprise the defender’s main attributes are his pace and stamina, while the above clip points to a player who is willing to be inventive with the ball at his feet.

Per Karen, manager Arsene Wenger has previously made it clear he’s keen to acquire talents from lower divisions, and evidently, the Arsenal scouts feel they’ve spotted a diamond in the rough in Bramall.