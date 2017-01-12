TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11 (UPI) — Free agent Colby Rasmus will be swinging for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.

The veteran outfielder agreed to terms with the team Wednesday, pending a physical, according to multiple reports. Ramsus, 30, will likely fill in at designated hitter or left field for the Rays.

Ramsus made $15.8 million last season with the Houston Astros. He hit .206 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI last season. In 2015, he hit 2.38 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI.

He is in line to make a base salary in the $5 million range with $2 million in incentives. Kevin Kiermaier is the Rays’ current centerfielder.

The left-hander is a career .241 hitter with 156 home runs and a .744 OPS. Rasmus was the No. 28 pick in the 2005 amateur draft. After spending the majority of his first three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, he moved to the Toronto Blue Jays, until signing with the Astros in 2015.