The tweet showed a photo of dozens of men penned in behind barriers in front of the station.

Around 300 men of north African appearance were also taken off a train in another central station and had their identity papers checked.

Juergen Mathis, Cologne police chief, rejected accusations that his officers had conducted “racial profiling”, arguing that many of the men detained had acted in an “aggressive” manner.

“I reject such criticism,” he told a press conference. “The clear aim was to prevent similar events to those of last year.”

Around 100 people were arrested overnight, police said, while authorities logged about 160 crimes that included a dozen assaults or insults of a sexual nature.

That was minor compared to last year’s mass outbreak of lawlessness in Cologne, which fuelled criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow over a million asylum seekers into Germany in 2015 and 2016.