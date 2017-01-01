Ever since the financial crisis, companies have been keen to hold more cash, and the trend appears to have been given a boost by fears of an economic slowdown.

Economist Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said that the slowdown in lending appears to be broad-based across the economy.

“We did see a tick down in the latest bank lending figures, and also firms don’t seem to be turning to other forms of finance – if you look at cumulative net corporate bond issuance, that was negative in the year to October,” she said.

By contrast, she noted, “consumer credit has held up well with a monthly rise of £1.6bn in October, in line with the average for the six months before the vote”.

Surveys of business confidence showed a sharp fall over the summer followed by a modest improvement in the subsequent months as it became clear the economy was not harmed by the referendum outcome.

But companies appear to be changing their spending habits despite that.