Ever since the financial crisis, companies have been keen to hold more cash, and the trend appears to have been given a boost by fears of an economic slowdown.

Economist Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said that the slowdown in lending appears to be broad-based across the economy.

“We did see a tick down in the latest bank lending figures, and also firms don’t seem to be turning to other forms of finance – if you look at cumulative net corporate bond issuance, that  was negative in the year to October,” she said.

By contrast, she noted, “consumer credit has held up well with a monthly rise of £1.6bn in October, in line with the average for the six months before the vote”.

Surveys of business confidence showed a sharp fall over the summer followed by a modest improvement in the subsequent months as it became clear the economy was not harmed by the referendum outcome.

But companies appear to be changing their spending habits despite that.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY