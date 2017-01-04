Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson was reportedly taken from a California prison, where he is serving a life term, to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday.

Manson was seriously ill, a source told the Los Angeles Times, but could not provide further information.

The 82-year-old was transported to a hospital in Bakersfield, California, about an hour from California State Prison in Corcoran, where he was being held, TMZ reported. A source told the website he was suffering from gastrointestinal issues.

Terry Thornton, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman, said Manson was alive but would not reveal any more details regarding his situation, citing safety and security protocols and inmate medical privacy issues.