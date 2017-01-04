A solid defensive performance by Atletico Madrid saw manager Diego Simeone’s team claim a 2-0 victory at Las Palmas in the first leg of the round of 16 in the 2017 Spanish Copa Del Rey on Tuesday.

Goals from Koke and Antoine Griezmann gave Atleti the advantage before the teams return for their second encounter.

In the night’s other ties, Valencia were soundly thrashed at home, losing 4-1 to Celta Vigo, and Eibar claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Osasuna.

Deportivo La Coruna and Alaves drew 2-2 at the Estadio Riazor, leaving the tie delicately poised.

Here are Tuesday’s confirmed cup results from Spain:

Copa Del Rey 2017: Round of 16, First Leg Results Osasuna 0-3 Eibar Valencia 1-4 Celta Vigo Deportivo La Coruna 2-2 Alaves Las Palmas 0-2 Atletico Madrid BBC Sport

Tuesday Recap

Atletico bolted the stable door on their travels in the Copa and secured a 2-0 win at Las Palmas.

The Madrid club took a huge step toward the next round by suffocating their opponents with a tough performance filled with discipline and accuracy.

The goals were shared out evenly over the course of both halves of football, as Koke grabbed the opener midway through the first half.



Griezmann doubled the advantage shortly after the second-half restart to make it a convincing result for Simeone’s outfit.

Valencia collapsed at the Mestalla Stadium and were defeated 4-1 by a jubilant Celta side.

The tie saw pre-match demonstrations by home fans against the owners of the club, as Valencia sink down the standings in Spanish football.

The hosts found themselves behind inside two minutes when Iago Aspas converted a penalty. Theo Bongonda doubled Celta’s lead in the 13th minute, and Daniel Wass drove in a third five minutes later, as Los Che were embarrassed.

Daniel Parejo’s penalty shortly before the hour reduced arrears, but John Guidetti slotted in Celta’s fourth strike late in the second half.



Eibar are favourites to advance against Osasuna after earning a deserved 3-0 win on their travels.

Nano struck for the visitors in the 28th minute, and Bebe and Adrian added second-half goals to all but seal the result before the second leg on home soil.

Deportico and Alaves could not be separated in their match, both scoring twice in a scintillating first leg.

Christian Santos and Edgar Mendez gave Alaves two precious away goals to claim the lead, but the hosts battled back to earn a draw with goals from Bruno Gama and Joselu in the second half.

Atletico will feel their chances in the Copa are strong this term, and the competition offers Simeone his best chance of silverware in 2017.

Griezmann will lead his side’s charge for the trophy, but Atleti’s mean defence are the manager’s most potent asset over two-legged affairs.