Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were pitted against Athletic Club in Friday’s draw for the last 16 of the competition.

The Blaugrana will visit the San Mames for the first leg of the tie, while the Camp Nou will stage the second leg in a repeat of the 2015 final, which Barcelona won 3-1. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were handed a tough draw against Jorge Sampaoli’s high flying Sevilla team, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas will take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, while Real Sociedad will tackle Villarreal in another eye-catching fixture.

The first leg of each tie will be played on Jan. 3-4, with the return fixtures the following week.

Copa del Rey 2016-17: Last 16 Draw
Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid
AD Alcorcon vs. Cordoba
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal
Deportivo la Coruna vs. Alaves
Valencia vs. Celta Vigo
Osasuna vs. Eibar

AS

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona


Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The Copa del Rey final between these two sides from 2015 is memorable for numerous reasons. Off the pitch, the Athletic supporters packed out the Camp Nou and conjured a tremendous atmosphere, while on it Lionel Messi producing a breathtaking goal to help Barcelona secure victory.

Here’s a reminder of the strike, which came at the end of a slaloming run from the right flank from the Argentina man:

Previous articlePrince George and Princess Charlotte's 9 Best Moments of 2016
Next articleLibya hijack: Malta forces surround plane carrying 118
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY