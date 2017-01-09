Decommissioning costs are subsidised under rules allowing oil companies to claw back some of the £330 billion of taxes paid since North Sea production began.

Last year was the first when tax relief exceeded Treasury revenues and the deficit is due to grow to £500 million this year, before returning to a modest surplus thanks to production increasing and a slight recovery in the price.

But the Wood Mackenzie analysis said the price slump means “the UK government’s expected future net income from North Sea taxes has been wiped out.”

The document predicted that companies will try and delay their decommissioning spending as long as possible, even if that means sustaining short-term losses. However, it warned that “the maturity of the basin is working against them”.

“Whole areas, including larger platforms and smaller tie-back fields, are under threat, and there is a clear risk of a domino-effect as fields and hubs begin to shut in,” it said.

Large, fixed platforms in the central and northern North Sea will be costly and challenging to remove, it said, with the Ninian field having three platforms weighing a combined 706,000 tons.

They are expected to cost £3.5 billion and take around 20 years to decommission. Royal Dutch Shell, the UK oil and gas group, will shortly launch a consultation on its plans for decommissioning the giant Brent field, which helped launch the North Sea industry in the 1970s.

Paul Wheelhouse, the SNP Energy Minister, said: “The North Sea will have a bright future if the focus of industry and Government is on maximising economic recovery, efficiency of extraction and encouraging new investment.

“As fields reach the end of their economic lives, decommissioning is an economic opportunity for Scotland in its own right.” He referred to a major contract for BP’s Miller field awarded last month, with 80 per cent of the spend expected to be in the UK.