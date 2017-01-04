So what inspired the projects?

“Both projects are motivated by concerns about how computer vision will be used to extract knowledge with the cooperation or consent of an individual,” he explains.

He believes that facial recognition software and related technology poses “a significant threat to privacy”.

“But it’s not just ‘facial recognition’,” he explains. “This is becoming an umbrella term for remotely captured biometrics, which also includes ear recognition, eye recognition, skin texture analysis, heart rate analysis (through amplification of blood flow in capillaries), and breathing rate.”

He says that “about 80 different attributes that can be analysed” using this technology.

HyperFace is being developed for Hyphen Labs NeuroSpeculative AfroFeminism project at Sundance Film Festival 2017.

