For Mr Rouvillois, he harks back to the values of politeness that the French borrowed from the British in the 19th century.

“Before the French Revolution, the French aristocracy set the tone for polite society. But the Revolution broke these rules, and politeness became less refined and much more rigid and codified.”

Savoir vivre manuals started blossoming, with strict rules on every aspect of daily life. “There was a chapter on how to behave at the table, in Church, after a death in the family, how to write a letter,” he said. This helped people of lower classes know what to do climb the social ladder.

But from the 1830s, he said, there was an “inversion” in which France looked to Britain for its manners.

“There was a fashion for understatement, and a Victorian approach to pleasures and the flesh. At that time in France, people stopped saying bon appétit, smelling wine at the table or saying ‘bless you’ when someone sneezed because it was considered too linked to pleasure and bodily functions,” he said.

Some supposedly typically French rules of etiquette, like le baise-main – kissing the air near to a lady’s hand – were in fact imports from Russia and Eastern Europe.

Then came the dark years, in which, for much of the second half of the 20th century, politeness was treated as outmoded and bourgeois – with May 1968 being the apogee of this trend.

However, when the French post-war boom came to an end in the late 1980s, the desire for politeness started gradually coming back.

“Today it is rising from its ashes,” insisted Mr Rouvillois.