Most do not speak English well enough to be self-sufficient in the UK, but there were warnings that the four hours of language tuition they receive during their first year “is not enough for them to properly integrate into or communicate with their local communities”, the committee said.

David Simmonds, the chairman of the Local Government Association’s asylum, migration and refugee task group, said councils were “confident” their pledges would be sufficient to resettle 20,000 Syrians.

“When called upon by government, councils responded quickly, offering their support to make sure vulnerable refugees had a safe place to call home,” said Mr Simmonds.

“The focus is now on ensuring families are well supported.

“Councils are and will be helping some of the most vulnerable families fleeing Syria who will need access to ongoing support services to help them cope with injuries, disabilities and recover from the severe trauma they may have experienced.”