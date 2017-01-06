Ms Corbett speculates that the Hearst family might either have held onto the billiard room fittings, sold them on or perhaps even donated them an American museum.

“We have spent years looking through archives and records but can find no trace of it anywhere,” she said.

One reason for optimism is the fact that the panelling and fittings of the dining room at Gwydir Castle, which were also bought as part of Mr Heart’s purchase of much of the contents of the Welsh mansion, were discovered by Ms Corbett and Mr Welford languishing in a Metropolitan Museum of New York warehouse in the Bronx.

The couple had traced the 14 crates containing the dining room from auction house records and papers in the Hearst archive.

After paying the museum a nominal fee of $20,000, along with $16,000 shipping costs, they had the dining room fittings, wood panelling and fireplace restored to their original position at Gwydir Castle.