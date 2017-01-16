A couple fed up with the performance of energy suppliers are launching a crowdfunding campaign to start their own company.

David Pike and Karin Sode said Our Energy will be “completely transparent”, with customer representation on its board, and will give 75pc of profits back to customers. They believe the current “Big Six” energy firms treat customers with “contempt” and hope to raise £450,000 to make the electricity and gas company operational this year.

More than £18,000 was raised in an initial fundraising drive and the latest campaign has the backing of business people including the former chairman of Gleneagles Hotel, Peter Lederer.

The couple, from Gullane, East Lothian, said Our Energy would share salaries, decisions, accounts and prices with customers. Shares in the company will be owned by people who invest in the crowdfunder.

Mr Pike previously worked with EDF and Scottish Power and said the big energy companies “won’t change their tactics anytime soon”.