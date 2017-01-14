DISGRACED TV entertainer Rolf Harris has been described in court as a “dirty old man’’, and a “perv’’ who behaved in a “creepy, cringing and lecherous’’ way towards a young woman, and “slobbered all over’’ another.

The court in London also heard allegations that Harris, now 86, asked a 13-year-old girl “do you often get molested on a Saturday morning?’’ as he groped her in the green room after filming a show at the BBC Television Centre.

The Australian-born singer, artist and TV entertainer is on trial accused of indecently assaulting seven women and girls over a 43-year-period ending in 2004.

He acknowledged that Harris denies the truth of the allegations in the first trial, notwithstanding the convictions.

Mr Rees told the jury Harris was someone “who, for well over 50 years, has been an artist, musician, popular entertainer and television personality of international standing.’’

“The trial of which you have just embarked relates to seven further allegations of sexual assault made against separate females, none of whom were victims of the offences dealt with in the first trial,’’ Mr Rees said.

He said the ages of the alleged victims ranged from 12 years to 42 years, and said all had contacted authorities as a result of publicity surrounding Harris’ first trial.

“None of the alleged assaults that you will be considering in this trial involves penetrative activity of any kind,’’ he said.

“Most of the behaviour complained of falls into a broad category that might be described as unwanted groping, and includes, for example, grabbing or touching breasts over clothing, and slipping a hand up or into a skirt to touch the vaginal area.’’

In the opening address yesterday, the Crown alleged that Harris had, in 1971, indecently assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was playing in a band at a youth music festival, by pulling her on to his lap, putting his hands up her skirt and touching her over her underpants.

The complainant told the court yesterday that she had noticed Harris, who was handing out an award at the youth music festival, always seemed to be “not far behind her” as she walked around the theatre.

She said he had pulled her on to his lap from behind, grabbing her waist with his hands and placing his hand under her skirt, over her underpants and tights.

“I felt he placed his hands where he shouldn’t, in a private area,’’ she said.

“I was extremely shocked and frightened, I stood back up, I stood straight away.’’

The complainant said she had told her father about the incident immediately, and he had gone to speak to Harris, but she did not know what he had said to him, and her father had since died.

Under cross examination from Harris’ defence lawyer, Stephen Vullo QC, the woman agreed a photograph of her and Harris taken that weekend had been kept in a scrapbook in her parents’ house for the past 40 years.

Mr Vullo asked why such a memento would be kept of a person who had allegedly indecently assaulted her.

The woman said it was in a scrapbook in the cupboard and wasn’t discussed in the family. She had removed it from the book after seeing the publicity about another fallen entertainer, paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Also yesterday, the Crown alleged that in 1977 Harris indecently assaulted a 12-year-old girl who went with her mother to seek his autograph outside a radio studio, by touching her inside her underpants after telling her “let’s give you a little cuddle.’’

He is also alleged to have indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman who was blind and disabled, touching her breasts and, she alleges, “slobbering all over her.’’

The court was also told by the Crown that on December 31, 1983, Harris approached a 13-year-old girl who was a member of the audience at the filming of a BBC show, Saturday Superstore.

Harris was a guest on the show, along with others including Wham! duo Andrew Ridgley and George Michael.

According to the Crown, Harris slid his hand over the clothing and under the right breast of the girl, asking her “do you often get molested on a Saturday morning?”

The jury was told that the girl’s sister and he man who would later become her husband both recalled hearing her describe Harris as a “perv’’ and comment that “he’s a pervert.’’

The court was also told a 16-year-old schoolgirl who helped out on the set of a celebrity show filmed at Cambridge called Star Games was allegedly assaulted by Harris running a hand up her leg. The jury heard she told her father later that Harris was a “dirty old man.’’

A further charge relates to an 18-year-old woman who was a back-up singer in a band which featured the former world featherweight boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

In 2002, Harris was alleged to have hobbled into the practise studio on a walking stick and greet the band members, then comment on the “beautiful’’ back-up singer, before approaching her, making comments about her bottom, and touching her on her bare back.

The Crown alleges two of the band members recalled that Harris’ conduct with the young woman was inappropriate, and was variously described as “creepy, cringing and lecherous.’’

The trial continues tomorrow and is expected to run for up to seven weeks.