Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He’s known for having pinpoint accuracy.

On Christmas Eve, a wayward coyote outside Kluber’s home in Winchester, Mass., found out firsthand just how accurate the former Cy Young winner’s aim is.

Rob Bradford, who covers the Boston Red Sox for WEEI.com, tweeted that Kluber was at his new home, saw a coyote in his backyard and “got rid of it” by hitting it in the ribs with a baseball.

The Internet translated “got rid of it” as killing the coyote, maybe with a four-seam fastball. The story took off and reminded many of when a Randy Johnson fastball and a bird collided during a March 2001 game.

Well, the Internet isn’t always right and Kluber clarified what happened with the Indians public relations department, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Kluber said the coyote was pacing in front of his house when he threw a baseball and hit the coyote in the rear end. The coyote hightailed it out into the darkness, probably a little frightened, but very much alive.