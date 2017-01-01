Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Australia go into Tuesday’s third Test against Pakistan as overwhelming favorites to complete a 3-0 sweep as a roller-coaster series comes to its conclusion at the SCG.

The hosts secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead thanks to a dramatic final-day collapse from Pakistan, who needed to bat out in order to secure a well-earned draw. But after the batsmen and rain had dominated the first four days, some excellent bowling from the Australians, led by 4-36 from Mitchell Starc, got the job done.

As a result, a bit of the sting has gone out of this match, with Australia at $1.42 to win and Pakistan at $7.10, according to Australian Gambling. The draw is at $4.80.

The forecast is for rain on each of the five days, but it is not expected to be significant or long-lasting.

