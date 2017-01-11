Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Having rediscovered their winning mojo after a disastrous start to the summer of cricket, Australia head into the five-match, one-day international series against Pakistan with plenty of confidence after whitewashing the tourists in their recently completed Test series.

Australia are almost unbackable at $1.10 to win the home series, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, having not lost a one-day match against Pakistan on Australian soil in 12 years.

The World Cup champions have been totally dominant over Pakistan in recent years in this format, winning 12 of the past 14 matches between the two, including the past five.

It all points to a comfortable couple of weeks for Australia, but with an important tour of India looming next month, this is no time to flirt with form.

David Warner, who is $3.40 to top-score for the Aussies in the opening match in Brisbane on Friday, put on two brutal knocks in the recent Test in Sydney and will be hoping to continue that form, while skipper Steve Smith, who is $3.75 to top-score in Game 1, will be crucial in the Indian series and will want a strong finish to his Aussie summer.

But much of the interest will be in big-hitting Queenslander Chris Lynn, who has earned a national call-up off his extraordinary Big Bash campaign for the Brisbane Heat.

Lynn looks an even cleaner hitter of the ball than Warner, having smashed 26 sixes in five Big Bash games, and the home fans will be particularly keen to see him perform well at the Gabba. He is $6 to top-score on his ODI debut.

Previous articleOrder of Malta snubs Pope Francis, dismissing as 'irrevelant' a Vatican inquiry into the sacking of a senior Knight
Next articleArsenal Transfer News: Kostas Manolas Bid Revealed by Agent, Latest Rumours
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY