After Pakistan ended their 32-year wait for a one-day win against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, the teams head west for a match at the WACA on Thursday with the best-of-five ODI series locked at one win apiece.

Taking a quick look at the odds, though, you wouldn’t realize that Pakistan are coming off a win. They are set at $3.82 AUD, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, the exact same odds they were at for their win in the second game. The Aussies are at short odds of $1.27 to regain the series lead.

Australia will have to do it without a pair of Mitches, though, as Mitchell Starc will be rested and Mitch Marsh was ruled out due to a right-shoulder complaint. The latter’s replacement will be Victorian Peter Handscomb, who will make his debut.

Handscomb will slot into the middle order, but it’s been the top order that’s caused the most headaches for the home side. In fact, it’s looked shaky for much of the ODI summer, with the team relying on individual brilliance to dig them out of trouble on numerous occasions.

At the Gabba in the series opener, Australia crashed to five for 78 before being rescued by a Matthew Wade century, and in Sunday’s loss, Australia were four for 86 before being bowled out for 220.

The visitors had no such troubles, with Mohammad Hafeez scoring 72 crucial runs to set up the chase of the mediocre total. The win came with 2.2 overs to spare and should give them the belief that they can do it again in this one.

Interestingly, the Aussies have played six ODIs against Pakistan at the WACA. The tourists were victorious on the first four occasions, with the hosts bouncing back to win the last two.

Australia will be hoping for a fast and bouncy wicket at the WACA, with big Billy Stanlake coming into the team for Starc. Stanlake‘s inclusion means the hosts are going with a four-pronged pace attack.

Pakistan’s quicks bowled well in Melbourne, though, especially Mohammad Amir, who finished with figures of three for 47 from 9.2 overs.

Stanlake is $4 to get most wickets for Australia, behind Josh Hazlewood, who is the $3.75 favourite along with James Faulkner.

Amir will love getting on to the bouncy Perth wicket and is $3.75 to be Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker of the match.

In terms of the overall series, Australia are $1.10 and Pakistan are $7. However, that would change significantly should Pakistan secure another win on Thursday ahead of the fourth ODI in Sydney on Sunday.