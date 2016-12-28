Newmarket Holidays is a highly respected independent tour operator, having won the British Travel Awards for the best large escorted tours holiday company for three consecutive years. The company prides itself on its customer service, commitment to affordable holidays and vast array of stunning destinations. From exclusive theatre breaks in New York to escorted tours to Europe’s most historic and culturally diverse cities, and from river cruises along the Rhine and Danube to festive coach breaks to the timeless winter markets in Bruges and Berlin, Newmarket Holidays deliver unforgettable tours that offer great value to Telegraph readers.This holiday is provided by, and your resulting contract and booking conditions will be with, Newmarket Air Holidays/Promotions Ltd. (registered in England no. 2238316 /1708566) ABTA V7812/ V787X, ATOL 2325, a company wholly independent of Telegraph Media Group Limited.