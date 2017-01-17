Joe Sargent/Getty Images Albert Almora Jr. is set to step into a significant role following the departure of Dexter Fowler.

OF Albert Almora Jr.

Taken No. 6 overall in the 2012 draft, Albert Almora Jr. became something of a forgotten man while guys like Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell and Javier Baez raced up the organizational ladder and onto the MLB roster.

While he may never be a true impact player at the plate, he’s a Gold Glove-caliber defender, and he should provide enough average and on-base skills to eventually slide into an everyday role.

The 22-year-old hit .277/.308/.455 over 117 plate appearances in his first MLB action last season, earning a spot on the postseason roster as a defensive replacement.

Over his 237 innings in the outfield, he tallied 3 DRS and a 23.7 UZR/150, a clear indication that he’s capable of being a top-tier defender.

He’ll begin the year platooning with Jon Jay in center field, but a hot streak at the plate might be all it takes for him to seize the bulk of the playing time.

IF Javier Baez

The 2017 postseason made Javier Baez a household name, but he’s still searching for a true breakout season.

The dynamic 24-year-old spent most of 2016 in a super utility role before taking over as the primary second baseman during the playoffs, and there’s a good chance he’ll return to the utility spot to begin the 2017 season.

That won’t preclude him from a breakout season, though.

Baez saw 450 plate appearances as a man without a set defensive position to call home, and he figures to essentially be an everyday player once again.

He racked up 16 DRS between second, shortstop and third base last season, and if there were a Gold Glove for utility players, he would have won it easily.

Now he needs to take the next step offensively.

Trimming his strikeout rate from 30.0 percent to 23.0 percent was a step in the right direction, but there’s still work to be done. The elite bat speed and plus raw power are there; he just needs to make more consistent contact and bring a better overall approach to the plate.

SP Mike Montgomery

Last time we saw Mike Montgomery, he was on the mound to record his first career save in Game 7 of the World Series.

He might not be picking up career save No. 2 anytime soon.

With Jason Hammel departing in free agency, Montgomery is ticketed for a spot at the back of the starting rotation this coming season.

While the 27-year-old spent the majority of last season pitching out of the bullpen—making 42 relief appearances and seven starts—he broke into the league exclusively as a starter.

As a rookie for the Seattle Mariners in 2015, he went 4-6 with a 4.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 90 innings. Not overly impressive on the surface, but included among his 16 starts were a pair of complete game shutouts, as he’s capable of dominating when his curveball is on.

The left-hander was 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 35.2 innings over his seven starts last season, and he’s certainly a candidate to play a significantly larger role in his first full season on the North Side.

All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.