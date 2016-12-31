A pantomime plunged into crisis by its own off-stage theatrics in a row over actors’ pay has closed down three days before completing its run.

The production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, being staged in a circus tent-style theatre in the centre of Leeds, ran into trouble before Christmas when “Scotty T”, a star of the semi-reality television series Geordie Shore, walked out saying had only been paid a fraction for his fee.

Now the remaining performances have been cancelled amid farcical scenes as cast members, including the veteran comedian Jimmy Cricket and Louis Emerick, the former Brookside actor, turned up ready to perform only to find the venue already being stripped down.