COONABARABRAN, Australia, Dec. 27 (UPI) — An Australian man out for a bike ride captured video of a “notorious” magpie dive-bombing his helmet six times in a row.

Joel Hatch, a ranger with Australian National Parks, said in an Instagram post he was out for a bike ride in Coonabarabran, New South Wales, when he encountered a magpie that’s famous among locals for its attacks on cyclists.

The video shows Hatch, who said he encountered the magpie previously last year, being struck six times by the territorial bird, even taking one grazing blow to the ear.

“This magpie is notorious in the community,” Hatch said. “Never swoops me while walking past, but when riding a bike past he is relentless.”

“I think helmets in Australia are more for protection from birds than for accidents,” Hatch joked.