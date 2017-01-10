It has been described as “the moment of truth” for one of the world’s most intractable territorial disputes.

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders are meeting in Geneva this week to try to reach a deal on the political reunification of the Mediterranean island, more than 40 years after it was split in two.

They face formidable challenges but both sides have expressed cautious optimism that a resolution could, finally, be within reach.

What is the history of the dispute?

Britain occupied Cyprus in 1878, largely for strategic reasons, although it remained nominally under Ottoman sovereignty. The British formally annexed Cyprus in 1914.

In the 1950s, Greek Cypriots engaged in a guerrilla war against the British, calling for unification with Greece.

In 1960, London granted independence to the island, instituting a power-sharing arrangement between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

When and why was Cyprus split in two?

In 1974 Greece’s military junta government backed a coup against Cyprus’s president, Archbishop Makarios, with Athens demanding a greater say in Cypriot affairs and pushing for union with the island.

In response to the coup, Turkey launched a military invasion, occupying the northern third. Greek Cypriots were forced to flee from the north to the south, while Turkish Cypriots fled in the opposite direction.

In 1983 the northern part of the island was declared as the breakaway state of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus but the only country to recognise it was Turkey.

There is a large military presence – around 30,000 Turkish troops.