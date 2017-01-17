After sticking with rookie sensation Dak Prescott for the stretch run, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the future of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo with the team is still in flux.

Romo, 36, is owed $14 million next season and carries a $24.7 million cap hit should Jones decide to keep him.

“There’s several cards to be played,” Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Don’t think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there’s any credibility to it. There’s only one that can make that decision and there’s been no decision made.”

Romo missed the Cowboys’ first 15 games after sustaining a back injury during the preseason and appeared in only one game, completing 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 1.

Jones has long insisted that Romo will play in a Super Bowl before he retires and said in his interview with 105.3 The Fan that he believes Romo is still capable of playing at the level of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“What you saw that veteran quarterback do in Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing,” Jones said. “Those are his kinds of plays. And so we’ve got a lot to think about here, but that’s in the future.”

Rodgers threw for 356 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Green Bay’s last-second 34-31 win over the Cowboys in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game. Prescott, 23, totaled 302 passing yards, three touchdowns and a pick for the Cowboys.