LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) — From the look of it, the creators of the Los Angeles Chargers’ new logo didn’t branch out too far for originality.

The Chargers’ new mark looks like a mesh of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team logo and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s logo.

The Twitterverse was quick to point that out Thursday, soon after the Chargers debuted the logo.

“*checks mentions* *squints* *clears throat*…for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends,” the Lightning tweeted.

The Dallas Stars also came in swinging when it posted a photo of the Dallas Cowboys star, colored in its team green.

Multiple sources later reported that the symbol is a working logo and has not been approved by the NFL. The Chargers’ logo released was allegedly for “marketing purposes,” according to FOX Los Angeles’ Liz Habib.

“San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity and, my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years,” Chairman of the Chargers Dean Spanos in a written message posted to Chargers.com. “But, today we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers,” said Spanos. “L.A. is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do. We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community.”

The Chargers announced its move to Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Chargers fans have taken the news in brutal fashion and expressed their displeasure on all social networking sites. The team has since deleted the original Twitter post of the logo, but still used it as its avatar. The franchise hasn’t won more than nine games since 2009.