The Dallas Stars announced Sunday they had to make an emergency landing on their flight to Los Angeles as a result of an electrical issue.

After landing safely, the team boarded a new plane ahead of Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

According to Kelsey Landis of the Star-Telegram, smoke entered the cockpit shortly after the plane departed St. Louis. St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Department Chief Mike Mavrogeorge said an electrical issue may have caused the smoke but that there was no fire.

Brittany Ludwig of KSDK in St. Louis shared a photo of the plane on the tarmac:

Smoke in the cockpit forces @DallasStars plane to make an emergency landing just before noon. No injuries reported. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/oZbOl9KMkU — Brittany Ludwig (@brittlludwig) January 8, 2017

The plane was carrying 50 passengers, the Stars and members of the organization, per Landis. Team media relations manager Ben Fromstein said there were no injuries.