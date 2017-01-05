“I hadn’t realised someone had nominated him, which they had. Then to be snubbed, I thought, was absolutely disgraceful.

“He is already 95 and when he was asked to step forward he had no hesitation, just as all those in Bomber Command – none of them had any hesitation.

“If you were part of Bomber Command you had more chance of surviving the Battle of the Somme – that is how many died, it was about half, a 50/50 chance, and they were all volunteers.

“They were incredibly brave and they have been treated disgracefully since then – even today they haven’t got a medal.”

Mr Johnson is one of only two survivors to take part in the raids. The other is Canadian former front gunner Fred Sutherland.