After retiring from one of Britain’s most successful galleries at the top of her game, Dame Julia Peyton-Jones could have been forgiven for putting her feet up.

But the former head of the Serpentine Gallery is unlikely to be getting much rest in the near future, after it emerged she has welcomed a new baby.

Dame Julia, 64, has had a baby girl named Pia, her first child.

The news was welcomed by friends of the director, who suggested it may have surprised an art world wondering what she was going to do next.

Dame Julia left the Serpentine in the summer, saying at the time that she planned to pursue her own artistic interests and go travelling.

She has now welcomed a daughter, with friends saying she will be a “wonderful” mother.

A spokesman for Dame Julia, who is currently in America, confirmed she had welcomed a baby, but said she did not wish to share further details about the new arrival.