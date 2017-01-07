Local and regional newspapers would be most at risk under section 40. Marc Reeves, editor of the Birmingham Mail, wrote this week that his newspaper could go out of business if forced to pay six-figure costs.

“The sanction which would see us liable for all costs in a case, even if we won, would in my view incentivise complainants to bypass existing informal and formal routes to trigger litigation immediately,” Mr Reeves said.

“Just one small action resulting in a costs award of £100,000 could lead to irreparable harm to our finances. Any more may well be fatal.”

Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 has been enacted by Parliament, but not commenced. Newspapers would be required to sign up to a “recognised regulator” in order to avoid paying both sides of the costs.

The first regulator to be officially recognised in this way is Impress, an organisation funded by Max Mosley, who has donated £4 million via his family charity. The former motorsport boss has campaigned for press restrictions since being caught up in a News of the World ‘sting’ operation. He successfully sued the now defunct paper for invasion of privacy.

No national or major regional newspaper has signed up to Impress. The majority have agreed to be regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), which has the power to levy fines of up to £1 million.

The government’s consultation on section 40 ends on Tuesday. The second part of the consultation asks whether it is still “appropriate, proportionate and in the public interest” for Part 2 of the Leveson Inquiry to go ahead.