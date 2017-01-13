One of the best scenes in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was added at the last minute.

Remember the scene where Darth Vader effortlessly chops down a bunch of rebel soldiers with his lightsaber? That almost didn’t exist. As editor John Gilroy told Yahoo TV, it was added in the extensive reshoots.

“What was added — and it was a fantastic add — was the Vader action scene, with him boarding the ship and dispatching all those rebel soldiers,” he said. “That was something conceptualized a little later.”

“Rogue One” underwent a lot of tweaking, and the end, in particular, was changed quite a bit. Gilroy came on board to help edit the new footage shot by his brother, Tony Gilroy. Together, they worked with director Gareth Edwards to fine-tune the last act. Adding that last Vader scene heightens the drama, as the rebels desperately try to escape with the Death Star plans.

As Gilroy said, “It was a really great punch in the arm and something I think fans wanted to see.”

