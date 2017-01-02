The daughter of Choi Soon-Sil, the woman at the centre of a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s President, has been arrested in Denmark after months in hiding, Seoul prosecutors said on Monday.

Chung Yoo-Ra, the 20-year-old daughter of the woman dubbed South Korea’s “Rasputin”, is one of the figures in the influence-peddling scandal that sparked massive street protests demanding the removal of President Park Geun-Hye.

Danish police arrested Ms Chung on Sunday night for overstaying her visa, Korean prosecutors said, adding they were in talks with Danish authorities to have her deported to Seoul.

Ms Choi, a secret confidante of Ms Park, is accused of using her ties with the president to force top firms including Samsung to “donate” nearly $70 million to non-profit foundations Choi then used as her personal ATMs.