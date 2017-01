Mr Persson’s comments came as a senior Labour MP said Mr Cameron’s failure to prepare an EU withdrawal plan before the vote had been “criminal.”

Chuka Umunna, a former frontbencher, said: “Holding this referendum without any plan as to what you would do if we voted to leave was criminal, in my view.

“Well, I’m being rhetorical, it’s clearly not illegal, but it was a silly thing to do, and now what have we got? We are flailing about, no direction, no-one knows what’s happening.”