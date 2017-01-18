Writing in the Telegraph this morning, the Foreign Secretary has said there is already a high demand for trade deals with the UK from countries around the world, although they will have to wait until the end of Article 50 negotiations in 2019.

“They are already queuing up,” Mr Johnson wrote.

“Under EU rules, we are not formally allowed to negotiate these new treaties until we leave. But there is nothing to say that ideas cannot be pencilled in.”

He added that Britain will not be “slamming the door to migrants” and will remain open to “talent” from the EU.

Mrs May delivered her long-awaited speech on Brexit under the buzz phrase “Global Britain” and stressed her plan would allow the country to be “more outward looking than ever before”.