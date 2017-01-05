It emerged that Sir Tim has been warned that his department is a “sinking ship” and is struggling to fill posts in the wake of the referendum.

According to the Politico Europe website, Ukrep has been faced with a series of resignations since the referendum and is struggling to fill empty positions, with sources describing it as a “sinking ship”.

Since becoming Prime Minister, Mrs May has scrapped at least nine posts in Ukrep. Senior Conservatives have claimed that Ukrep is populated by Remain supporters who do not believe in Brexit.

It came as Mats Persson, formerly David Cameron’s special adviser for Europe, told the BBC he believed that, in hindsight, the former prime minister could have secured more in his negotiations with the EU prior to the Brexit referendum.