I’m sitting in “Monetary Policy: where will things land?” with Axel Weber, UBS chairman and former Bundesbank chief, and Anthony Scaramucci, the financier who is a member of Donald Trump’s transition team.

Thomas Jordan, chairman of the Swiss National Bank, also on the panel, describes the Federal Reserve’s divergence in interest rates with the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan is “not such a bad thing”.

“I suspect movements will be gradual and limited,” he says.

Weber says that, while he expects a shift towards fiscal stimulus in the US, across the globe, monetary policy will continue to be expansionary.