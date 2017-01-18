The Telegraph’s Szu Ping Chan is in Davos listening to Christine Lagarde right now, as she sits on a panel discussing the “angry” middle class.

Here’s Szu’s quick take:

Good morning from Davos. It’s all about the “squeezed and angry” middle class this morning, with a panel featuring Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Larry Summers, the former US treasury secretary, and Ray Dalio, the hedge fund guru.

The panel aren’t pulling any punches.

Dalio warns that the world “may be at a point where globalisation is ending”, with Trump’s inauguration this Friday marking a new era that reverses the progress seen since the 1990s.

He warns that the “number one issue” facing the world over the next year or two is how populism manifests itself in various elections.

“Populism scares me,” he says.

Summers warns that lessons from history come to just one “overwhelming” conclusion – that when populist policies are enacted, the people who are hurt most are those “in whose name the policy was offered”.

He describes threats to car giants such as Ford as a “dagger” in the heart of Ohio that will put at risk “hundreds of thousands of jobs” as businesses adapt to the new environment.

Massive tax cuts are also unlikely to benefits the poorest, he says, adding that those like Dalio who run hedge funds “will be fine”.

Pier Carlo Padoan also highlights the fragilities in Europe. He warns that “the problem with Europe, is Europe.”

The bloc “used to be the solution”, but now this has “turned around completely” as he warned that policymakers had to respond to immediate pressures and the crisis they faced.