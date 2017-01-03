A deadly brown snake has been captured on film eating a python after the pair were spotted in a suburban house in north-east Australia.

Sally Hill, from N&S Snake Catcher, observed the incident, which lasted more than three hours, after she and her husband were called to a house near Brisbane in the state of Queensland.

She said it was very rare to observe a snake eating another snake.

“We’ve never seen something like this before, it’s very rare any snake catcher gets an opportunity to witness something like this,” she said.

“We always heard the old saying ‘if you’ve got a carpet python you won’t have a brown’ so obviously that’s a myth.”