Headteacher Helen Shepherd said: “We are delighted that the decision to deport the family has been postponed, if only temporarily.

“Lawand has made exceptional progress in the few months he has been with us and both staff and parents were devastated that he might have to leave us.

“When Lawand arrived at the school in September he had no means of communicating with anyone, even his own family.

“Today he is signing incredibly well and we are very proud of him. “He has made good friends who is able to communicate with, he has grown both physically and in confidence and has completely exceeded all our expectations. “Lawand has been through a great deal for someone so young.

“There is no doubt in my mind that it would be detrimental to his health and well-bring to remove him from this setting now.

“While I understand that there are procedures which must be followed, I hope that the deferral means this case can be treated individually.”

Lawand’s parents fled Iraq after after learning that Islamic State had ordered the killing by lethal injection of disabled youngsters.

In order to protect Lawand’s cochlear implant during his perilous trip across the water into Europe, his parents put a plastic bag on his head.

During their time at the Dunkirk camp, Lawand’s cochlear implant, fitted when he was 18-months-old, began to fail because his parents were unable to charge the batteries.

His development also fell behind as the volunteer teachers at the camp were unable to communicate with the youngster.

Eventually the family hid in the back of a lorry to sneak into the UK after being rescued by DeafKidz International. They were then brought to Derby so that Lawand could attend the specialist deaf school.

The law states refugees should apply for asylum in the first country of safety they reach and Lawand’s family had their fingerprints taken in Greece and Germany.

The UK does not deport to Greece but does to Germany which is why the family were told they would sent there. In December, a spokeswoman for the Home Office said it was “fair” the UK should honour international rules agreed between EU countries that asylum seekers should settle in the first country they enter.