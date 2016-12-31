Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will have a joint funeral after dying within a day of each other.

Todd Fisher, Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother, confirmed the plan to ABC News. He added there is no date or location set at this time, but arrangements are in progress, with input from Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

The 60-year-old “Star Wars” actress died Tuesday a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds suffered a fatal stroke Wednesday at the age of 84.

Todd Fisher indicated Reynolds died of a broken heart and that she said “I want to be with Carrie” just before passing away.

“I think she wanted to be with her,” he said on “Good Morning America.” “I’m not joking when I say she left to be with her and I’m happy about that. That’s the only thing I’m happy about.”

A mother-daughter funeral seems appropriate. Though Reynolds and Fisher had a troubled relationship at times, they became very close and lived next door to each other. Their documentary, “Bright Lights,” will air on HBO next month.

