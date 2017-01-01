As if there haven’t been enough celebrity deaths in 2016, the year has claimed one more Hollywood icon.

Actress, singer, and dancer Debbie Reynolds, the mother of the recently deceased Carrie Fisher, was hospitalized Tuesday, Dec. 28, and the news sadly has only gotten worse. Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, revealed hours later that she died of a stroke, reports TMZ. She was 84.

A triple threat, Reynolds made a name for herself at just 19 years old by starring in the 1952 film “Singin’ in the Rain,” arguably one of the greatest musicals ever made. Her career was prolific and spanned film, TV, music, and the stage. Some of her notable work includes roles in the movies “Bundle of Joy” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” as well as her stint on “The Debbie Reynolds Show” and her pop music album “Debbie.”

Reynolds captured attention with her personal life as well as her professional one. Her first marriage, to Eddie Fisher, the father of her two children, ended after his high-profile affair with Elizabeth Taylor. She went on to marry twice more, with both marriages ending in divorce.

“There are very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life and raised children and had horrible relationships and lost all her money and got it back again,” said Fisher of her mother during a November interview with WHYY’s “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross. “She’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Recently, Reynolds had been struggling with her daughter’s death from a heart attack on Dec. 27.

“She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie,” said Todd Fisher Tuesday, according to CNN. “She’s with Carrie now.”

