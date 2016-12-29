LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28 (UPI) — Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, media outlets reported.

Family sources told TMZ that 911 was called just after 1 p.m. to report a possible stroke at the home of her son, Todd Fisher.

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told the Los Angeles Times.

Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles City Fire Department, said paramedics provided medical aid in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive, and a woman in fair to serious condition was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The woman’s identity, age or symptoms were not revealed, citing privacy laws.

TMZ reported Reynolds was at her son’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie Fisher, who died after a heart episode last week on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Reynolds earned her only best actress Oscar nomination for The Unsinkable Molly Brown in 1964. She acted regularly into the 1990s.

She sang the No. 1 hit tune Tammy in 1957.

On TV, Reynolds she starred in The Debbie Reynolds Show in 1969, but the situation comedy lasted only one season.