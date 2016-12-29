Actress Debbie Reynolds — Hollywood legend and mother of the late Carrie Fisher — was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency, possibly a stroke.

TMZ reports that Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills around 1 p.m., when someone from the house called 911 and reported a possible stroke. E! News reports that Reynolds was taken to a nearby hospital ER in “fair to serious condition.”

Family sources told TMZ that — as you can imagine — Reynolds has been distraught since her daughter’s own medical emergency on Friday, Dec. 23; “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on her flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher’s family gathered at an L.A.-area hospital in support, but the actress died yesterday morning. She was 60.

Todd Fisher had just shared this photo with his mother and sister:

@carrieffisher Todd @tafish@QueenDebbie_@tafishpic.twitter.com/c4RkevNoBO — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 28, 2016

At this point, there are few details about Debbie Reynolds’s condition. We hope any and all updates bring good news. This family has certainly suffered enough for one week.

