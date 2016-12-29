Debbie Reynolds, the Hollywood star who has died at 84, had said outliving her daughter Carrie Fisher was her “greatest fear”, predicting she would not be able to survive the trauma.

Reynolds, who passed away just a day after learning of her daughter’s death, had previously said it was “not natural to outlive your child”, insisting: “I don’t know if I could survive that.”

She died on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, telling her son Todd Fisher: “I want to be with Carrie”.

She is survived by Mr Fisher and Billie Lourd, her granddaughter.