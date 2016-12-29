When it came to Debbie Reynolds‘ final hours, the Hollywood icon had one heartfelt wish: She wanted to be with her daughter Carrie Fisher.
Shortly after news broke that the Singin’ in the Rain star had passed away, Todd Fisher opened up to E! News about his mom’s mindset.
“She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning,” he shared with E! News. “More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.”
Todd continued, “She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it’s pretty much what triggered this event.”
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Debbie was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after suffering a stroke at Todd’s Beverly Hills home. She was ultimately transported to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.
On Tuesday morning, E! News also learned that Debbie’s daughter had passed away after experiencing a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. According to Todd, Debbie expressed to family that she really missed her daughter and wanted to see her again.
“She didn’t get to see her because Carrie was on her way back from England and none of us really got to see her other than in the hospital,” he explained.
As the family continues to grieve in private, many fans are curious to know how Billie Lourd is coping with two close family loses.
“Carrie’s daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it’s just horrible,” Todd shared with us. “She’s got their genes but you can’t even imagine. I can’t imagine being 24 and having to do this and I’m 59.”
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Debbie’s family and friends during this difficult time.