So far only one of the cases has been reported to the police for benefits fraud.

Unemployed Danish citizens without children receive between 10,849 kroner (£1,245) and 13,121 kroner (£1,505) a month under the municipal system and potentially much more under the dagpenge system.

Denmark is not the only country where welfare authorities have inadvertently paid for its citizens to fight for Isil.

The Swedish jihadi Michael Skråmo claimed more than 50,000 Swedish kroner (£4,422) from Sweden’s social security agency while living and working for the terror group in its capital Raqqa — despite appearing in a string of widely reported propaganda videos.

The Swedish terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp told Ekstra Bladet that European welfare payments had become one of the organisation’s funding streams.

“We do not know the precise extent, but there is documentary evidence that Isil recruits from Europe are funding the group to a significant extent,” he said. “That might concern the abuse of social benefits, tax fraud and other income streams where the giver either consciously or unconsciously gives money that goes straight to the Islamic state.”