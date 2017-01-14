DENVER, Jan. 13 (UPI) — Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, offensive line coach Clancy Barone, and tight ends coach Brian Pariani are all looking for jobs.

The Denver Broncos cut the trio loose Friday, according to multiple reports. After hiring Vance Joseph this week, the Broncos hired Mike McCoy as its offensive coordinator and former Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave to serve as its quarterback coach.

“Mike is a hell of a play caller,” Joseph said Thursday, via the team website.

“I want a guy that fits the scheme to the players,” Joseph said. “I want coordinators that put players first and schemes second. If it doesn’t fit the players, let’s not do it. My thought there is ‘players first, scheme second.'”

Wade Phillips bolted to become the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Joe DeCamillis left the team to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, assistant offensive line coach James Cregg, and assistant special teams coach Tony Coaxum will also not be in Denver next season.