The New York Knicks announced Tuesday they fined Derrick Rose an undisclosed amount after he no-showed their defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

ESPN.com’s Ian Begley provided Rose’s explanation for his absence Monday:

Derrick Rose said his absence was a family issue and had nothing to do with basketball. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Derrick Rose said he flew to Chicago to be with his family yesterday and flew back to New York this morning. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

The New York Daily News‘ Daniel Popper shared a clip of Rose’s press conference:

Derrick Rose: “I had to be with my family.” pic.twitter.com/Jj5iBi46qQ — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 10, 2017

The Knicks initially gave no additional information when they announced the three-time All-Star failed to appear for Monday’s game. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team, Rose’s close associates and teammates were in the dark.

ESPN.com’s Ramona Shelburne followed up to report Rose informed the Knicks he had to deal with a family situation but had failed to remain in contact with the team after that.

On Tuesday, Rose said he needed his “space,” so he decided against calling Knicks management, per Newsday’s Al Iannazzone.

“That’s the first time I ever felt like that emotionally, and I had to be with my family,” he said, per Basketball Insiders’ Michael Scotto.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Tuesday he has moved on from the issue.

“I am satisfied with what I heard from Rose,” he said, according to Bruce Beck of WNBC in New York. “It was a family issue, and now we go on. Now it’s about basketball.”

On Monday night, Wojnarowski reported Rose’s absence underlines what has become an increasing amount of friction between the player and Hornacek:

Rose has been increasingly frustrated with how this Knicks season has unfolded, culminating with him privately fuming over his diminished late-game role in Friday night’s victory in Milwaukee, sources said. [Hornacek] played undrafted rookie Ron Baker over Rose in the fourth quarter. Rose has been privately critical of Hornacek, but no one in the locker room—or management—has expressed any issues with how Hornacek has coached Rose, league sources said.

While Rose hasn’t returned to an MVP level, he has been a solid member of the Knicks starting lineup. He’s averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per night, and most importantly, he has remained relatively healthy, appearing in 33 of New York’s 38 games.

Rather than rebuilding for the future and making Kristaps Porzingis the focal point of the roster, the Knicks opted to bring in Rose and Joakim Noah in an effort to win in the short term.

Although New York is a better team than it was a year ago, it sits two games back of the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards and has gone 3-11 since starting December with five wins in six games.

Rose’s absence has created more drama for the Knicks in what has been a rough start to 2017.