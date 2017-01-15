Derrick Rose’s future with the New York Knicks may be up in the air after the three-time All-Star failed to show up for his team’s defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Report: Trust Between Knicks, Rose ‘Eroded’ After His Brief Absence

Wednesday, Jan. 11

The New York Daily News‘ Frank Isola spoke to sources close to Rose on Tuesday who said he considered leaving basketball altogether during his brief hiatus before returning to the team.

The Knicks announced Tuesday that Rose was back and received an undisclosed fine. Head coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed Rose will start Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Isola.

ESPN.com’s Ian Begley reported the Knicks had been considering re-signing Rose, who is in the final year of his deal, but the relationship between Rose and the team has “eroded,” casting further doubt on his long-term future in the Big Apple.

On one hand, it wouldn’t be a great look for the Knicks if they ended up trading away Robin Lopez and Jerian Grant for one year of Rose’s services. Lopez is a productive role player earning roughly $13.8 million—a more than reasonable salary given the NBA’s cap climate—over the next three seasons, while Grant has the potential to be a solid backup NBA point guard.

On the other hand, the alternative isn’t all that great, either. Begley reported Rose may be looking for a max deal, which would be five years and $150 million.

Based on Rose’s injury history and performance this year—17.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting and 4.5 assists a night—a max deal may be an unrealistic expectation for the 28-year-old.

Still, the price to retain Rose would be steep for New York. Rajon Rondo got two years and $28 million from the Bulls. The salary cap is set to climb to $102 million for 2017-18 as well, per ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst, which would be up from $94.1 million in 2016-17.

According to Spotrac, the Knicks are a little under $5.8 million in the red for next year, so keeping Rose would leave them with little room to address the issues with their roster.

The regular season hasn’t even hit the halfway mark yet, so Rose and the Knicks have a lot of time to resolve their differences before he becomes a free agent.

Leaving aside everything surrounding Rose’s abrupt departure from the team, the franchise would arguably be better off letting him walk this summer and embracing a full rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis.