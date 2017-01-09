The newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror is in talks about a deal with Richard Desmond, the owner of the Express and Star titles, that could move towards a potential combination.

Trinity Mirror, which publishes the Mirror titles and dozens of local newspapers, is said to be seeking to increase its scale and make more cost savings amid pressure on advertising and circulations.

A combination with the Express and Star titles, allowing economies in printing, distribution and back office could be agreed, it was claimed last night Bloomberg News said Trinity Mirror was in talks to acquire Mr Desmond’s newspapers outright, but other sources said different deal structures were possible.

Trinity Mirror was expected to confirm the talks to the stock exchange this morning, and to tell investors that there was no certainty of an agreement.